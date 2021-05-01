Raveena Tandon shares birthday wish for filmmaker Onir

Mumbai :

"It's been a long journey together my friend, and many many more years to come. Happy birthday @iamonir. Stay safe, stay blessed. Love you," Raveena write along with a picture featuring her with Onir.





Onir had directed Raveena in the 2017 film "Shab". The actress essayed a rich businessman's wife, who has an extra marital affair with her bodyguard.





Raveena will soon make her digital debut with the series "Aranyak", which casts her in the role of a cop. While she hasn't given out details of her role, the series is touted as a gritty drama about two cops solving a crime.





The actress will also be seen in the multi-lingual film "KGF: Chapter 2", which brings back Kannada star Yash as Rocky on the big screen. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt as antagonist.