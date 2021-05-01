Rubina Dilaik tests positive for Covid

Mumbai :

The actress added how she tries to look for something positive in everything, saying now that she is infected with the virus, she will be able to donate plasma soon.





"I always look out for silver lining!! I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for next 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested!" she wrote.





She captioned her post saying: "Covid positive."





Her friends in the industry wished a speedy recovery.





Aly Goni wrote: "Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi."





Nikki Tamboli posted: "Omg babbyyyyy takecareeeee."





Jasmin Bhasin wrote: "Have a speedy recovery. Please take care."





In her earlier post, Rubina also urged fans to follow Covid protocols and be safe.



