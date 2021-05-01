DJ Khaled releases new hip hop album 'Khaled Khaled'

The album consists of 14 tracks and features mega names including JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, Harmonies by the Hive.
Los Angeles:
DJ Khaled released his new hip Hop album titled "Khaled Khaled". This is his twelfth full-length album. Khaled posted the cover of his album on Twitter while announcing the launch.
"I like who I've become. Palms up together #KHALEDKHALED OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS! SUMMER STARTS NOW Sun with face THANK YOU GOD! THANK YOU TO MY FAMILY! I DO THIS FOR YOU, FAN LUV ENJOY -- Khaled Khaled," the musician posted on Twitter.
The album consists of 14 tracks and features mega names including JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, Harmonies by the Hive (speculated by fans to be Beyonce), Justin Timberlake, H.E.R., Migos, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, 21 Savage and Drake.
