Top 10 Thala Ajith films that won hearts of thousands of fans

Chennai :

Vaali

Ajith doesn't shy away from doing multiple roles in his movies and 'Vaali' was one of the them. He plays the deaf and mute elder brother and the happy-go-lucky younger brother. As the deaf and mute brother and antagonist in the movie, the actor brought emotions just through his minimalistic expressions where his eyes played the main role. The actor's performance received positive reviews and he garnered his first Filmfare Award for Best Actor.





Dheena

The AR Murugadoss directorial was a huge success which gave the actor a reputation as an action hero. And his nickname 'Thala' in the movie stuck with the fans and he was referred to as Thala from then on.









Varalarau

In 'Varalaru', the actor played three roles -— father and his two sons, one of which was as a classical dancer. The actor's skills were much appreciated in the movie and eventually won his third Filmfare award for Best actor.









Citizen

'Citizen' was a milestone in Ajith's acting career. The actor can be seen in dual roles in the action thriller as well opposite Meena, Vasundhara Das and Nagma. The KS Ravikumar directorial was a huge hit in the box office.













Villain

'Villain' is also one of the movies in which the actor can be seen in dual roles. In one of his roles, he plays a handicapped which helped him win his second filmfare award for Best actor. The film in which the actor collaborated with director KS Ravikumar for the first time, was a highest grossing movie in Tamil of the year.





Mankatha

Ajith's famous salt and pepper look was not the only new aspect that the actor brought into his 50th movie, he also broke stereotype and played a negative role to perfection in 'Mankatha'. He was applauded for this role and the movie became a financial success.









Billa

'Billa' was the remake of Rajinikanth's movie of the same name. Ajith played dual roles, as a most wanted don and a look-like who had to act as the don. The Vishnuvardhan direction with Yuvan Shankar Raja background score was an instant hit with the audience.













Yennai Arindhaal

'Yennai Arindhaal' is one of Gautham Vasudev Menon's cop story, where Ajith plays a former Police Officer. Extending from the cop character, the actor's acting as a father, lover and gangster were appreciated.









Kandukondain Kandukondain

The movie is itself an ode to family, love and art. Ajith's portrayal as a budding filmmaker gained good responses. His role as the enthusiastic lover to mellow Tabu was perfect. The movie won National Film Award and Filmfare awards.









Arrambam

In the action thriller, Ajith plays the former member of anti terrorist squad. His journey to expose a scam was gripping and made the movie commercially successful.



