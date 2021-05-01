Celebrities Hansika, Sathish, Arun Vijay wish Thala Ajith on birthday

On actor Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday, filmmakers and actors wished him good health and also thanked him for requesting his fans not to celebrate his birthday.
Celebrating a good human, #Ajith sir, on his spl bday! U teach us all 2 be kind, generous n responsible. Amidst this pandemic, I know u wld want ur fans to follow being sensible & staying safe. Praying God to bless u with good health & happiness. Keep inspiring us❤#HBDThalaAjith
Happiest birthday to another Taurean my fav #thala#ajith has been absolute pleasure working with him and knowing his simplicity! 🥰 after all a taurian 😋😛 wishing u the best lots of love and happiness cheers 🎂🥂🎉 #HappyBirthdayThalaAjith#HappyBirthdayThala#birthdaymonth
Wishing dear Thala Ajith sir a happy birthday 🤗 #HBDThalaAjith
Hearty Birthday wishes to our Dear Ajith Sir!
Wishing you only happiness and peace! May God Almighty continue to pour His Choicest blessings on you!
-D.Imman
Happy birthday #Thala#Ajith sir. 50 years of hard work. Have a great year with lots of success 🤗😍🤗#HappyBirthdayThalaAjith
Happy Birthday dear #Thala Ajith sir. You are an evergreen inspiration for hardwork and self-confidence. Working with you in Yennai Arindhaal is a dream that I still couldn't forget. Keep rocking with #Valimai sir.#HBDThalaAjith#ThalaAjith
Happy birthday Ajith kumar sir! 😇☺️
