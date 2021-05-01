Celebrities Hansika, Sathish, Arun Vijay wish Thala Ajith on birthday

Chennai :

Celebrating a good human, #Ajith sir, on his spl bday! U teach us all 2 be kind, generous n responsible. Amidst this pandemic, I know u wld want ur fans to follow being sensible & staying safe. Praying God to bless u with good health & happiness. Keep inspiring us❤#HBDThalaAjithpic.twitter.com/GDcwbpOwgQ — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) May 1, 2021

Happiest birthday to another Taurean my fav #thala#ajith has been absolute pleasure working with him and knowing his simplicity! 🥰 after all a taurian 😋😛 wishing u the best lots of love and happiness cheers 🎂🥂🎉 #HappyBirthdayThalaAjith#HappyBirthdayThala#birthdaymonthpic.twitter.com/ioeQRYQZd0 — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) April 30, 2021

Wishing dear Thala Ajith sir a happy birthday 🤗 #HBDThalaAjith — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) April 30, 2021

Hearty Birthday wishes to our Dear Ajith Sir!

Wishing you only happiness and peace! May God Almighty continue to pour His Choicest blessings on you!

-D.Imman pic.twitter.com/Xvxm4mfte1 — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) May 1, 2021

Happy birthday #Thala#Ajith sir. 50 years of hard work. Have a great year with lots of success 🤗😍🤗#HappyBirthdayThalaAjith — Sathish (@actorsathish) May 1, 2021

Happy Birthday dear #Thala Ajith sir. You are an evergreen inspiration for hardwork and self-confidence. Working with you in Yennai Arindhaal is a dream that I still couldn't forget. Keep rocking with #Valimai sir.#HBDThalaAjith#ThalaAjithpic.twitter.com/OtqpQ1VGX6 — Parvati (@paro_nair) May 1, 2021

Happy birthday Ajith kumar sir! 😇☺️ — Hansika (@ihansika) May 1, 2021





"You teach us all to be kind, generous and responsible.... Praying God to bless you with good health and happiness," tweeted actor Arun Vijay while actress Parvati credited him for being an "evergreen inspiration for hard work". Here are some of the tweets by celebrities wishing Thala on his birthday.