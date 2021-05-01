Sat, May 01, 2021

#HBDThalaAjith tops Twitter trends on Ajith's 50th birthday

Published: May 01,202108:22 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

#HBDThalaAjith topped Twitter trends on Saturday morning as fans, celebrities and industry veterans wished actor Ajith Kumar — popularly known as 'Thala' — on his 50th birthday.

Actor Ajith Kumar
Actor Ajith Kumar
Chennai:
The actor is currently working on his upcoming film 'Valimai' with Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The film's first look was initially scheduled to be released today but on April 23, Kapoor announced that it had to be postponed due to the steep rise in Covid cases across the country.

Fans and people from the industry, although disappointed, did not miss a chance to wish Thala on his birthday.










Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations