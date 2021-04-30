Payal Dev realises childhood dream of singing in Salman film with 'Dil de diya'

Mumbai :

"When I got to know this song is for Radhe, I was over the moon to be part of such a brilliant album. I have said this many times that I am a huge fan of Salman Khan and (I am) anytime ready to work for him. I'm blessed that my childhood dream of singing for Salman Khan comes true. Post recording the song, Salman Khan heard the song and really liked my voice and versatility as earlier he had heard me sing a different zone song," she says.





The singer adds that the song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, gives a feeling of nostalgia. "The song is such a vibe that it gives (a) nostalgic feeling every time I hear it," she says.





On singing for Himesh once again, Payal said: "It's an honour to sing for Himesh Reshammiya and we have previously collaborated on movies like Happy Hardy and Heer. I'm personally a fan of his compositions which are unique and sure-shot hits."





Payal is known for hits such as "Genda phool", "Bepanah Pyaar", "Dil chahte ho" and "Baarish". She has also sung for the films "Ginny Weds Sunny" and "Bajirao Mastaani".