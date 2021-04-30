B-Town pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor on first death anniversary

Mumbai :

Niece Kareena Kapoor dropped a heart emoji on Rishi Kapoor's picture on Instagram story. Kareena's sister Karisma, too, shared a picture on Instagram story of Rishi Kapoor in his younger days with a heart emoji.





Randeep Hooda shared a picture of the late actor on Twitter and captioned it: "#RishiKapoor", while Arjun Kapoor share a picture with Rishi Kapoor on Instagram and wrote: "My constant reaction when I was next to him...Mouth shut ears open. Miss you Chintoo uncle. Cheers to that twinkle in your eyes...Always & forever."





Actor-host Maniesh Paul posted an image with the late star shot during their New York meeting and wrote: "Miss you sir...love you sir...."





Divya Dutta recalled working with the actor.





"Childhood was you. And your movies!! That handsome face!! Dancing n singing and acting like a dream !! Cherish each moment of working with you, learning from you, knowing you!! You lived life beautifully!! All heart! That's what you are!! Miss you #RishiKapoor," she wrote.





Actress Payal Ghosh, who worked with Rishi Kapoor in the film "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", shared a picture from their promotions of the film and tweeted: "Remembering #RishiKapoor Sir on his first death anniversary, he was really a gem of a person. You will always be missed Rishi uncle."





Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away a year ago on May 30, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.