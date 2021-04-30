'Radhe' trailer crosses 70mn views across platforms within a week

Mumbai :

"Radhe" co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash, and is directed by Prabhu Deva. Slated to open on Eid, May 13, the film will open in big screens as well as be launched on the digital pay-per-view channel ZeePlex.





"Salman Khan's films are synonymous with mega-blockbusters that end up being the nationwide trends," noted Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios.