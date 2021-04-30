Celebrities react with shock at the death of KV Anand

Film makers and actors across the southern film industry reacted with shock at the death of director and cinematographer KV Anand. The 54-year-old died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Friday.
மதிப்பிற்குரிய கே.வி.ஆனந்த் அவர்களின் மறைவு மிகுந்த அதிர்ச்சியும், வேதனையும் அளிக்கிறது. அவரை பிரிந்து வாடும் அவரது குடும்பத்தாருக்கு என்னுடைய ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள். அவருடைய ஆத்மா சாந்தி அடையட்டும்.— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2021
Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy... painful.Just can’t digest..I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director.This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P🙏My deepest condolences to his family and friends— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 30, 2021
unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand. #SunNews#TimesofIndia— Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) April 30, 2021
Shocked and shattered to know the demise of KV Anand Sir.. No words to describe what I feel.. May his soul Rest In Peace.. Prayers to his family— Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) April 30, 2021
Gone too soon!
I was lucky enough to work with the legendary K.V. Anand sir & got a chance to see what a gem of a person he was. He gave me my most memorable movie in the Tamil film Industry. Sir, you are irreplaceable. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 #GoneTooSoonpic.twitter.com/npprKuZqUy— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2021
A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir.— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 30, 2021
Rest in peace my friend ! pic.twitter.com/NKf4dba40I— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) April 30, 2021
Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! 🙏 Heartbroken! 💔 pic.twitter.com/IbAOvflFfm— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2021
Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021
Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnandpic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy
பத்திரிகைகளில் புகைப்படக் கலைஞராகத் தன் வாழ்க்கையைத் தொடங்கிய கே.வி.ஆனந்த் தளராத தன்முனைப்பினால் தன்னை ஒரு சிறந்த ஒளிப்பதிவாளராகவும், இயக்குனராகவும் நிலைநிறுத்திக் கொண்டவர். அவரது மறைவு சினிமாவிற்குப் பேரிழப்பு. அஞ்சலி.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2021
