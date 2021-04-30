Fri, Apr 30, 2021

Celebrities react with shock at the death of KV Anand

Published: Apr 30,202102:10 PM

Film makers and actors across the southern film industry reacted with shock at the death of director and cinematographer KV Anand. The 54-year-old died of a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Friday.

Picture Credit: Tamannaah Bhatia twitter profile
Chennai: The popular filmmaker who had started his career as a photo journalist, turned to films in the early 90s. His first directorial venture was the critically acclaimed movie 'Kanaa Kandaen' released in 2005. Here's how artistes across the industry reacted to his passing.

