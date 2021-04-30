Celebrities react with shock at the death of KV Anand

Chennai :

Absolutely shocked. My heart feels so heavy... painful.Just can’t digest..I lost a very dear friend K.V a wonderful cinematographer, and a brilliant director.This loss can never be compensated. I will miss you my dear friend.R.I.P🙏My deepest condolences to his family and friends — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 30, 2021



unfortunate and extremely shock to hear this devastating News. RIP my friend KV Anand. #SunNews#TimesofIndia — Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) April 30, 2021

Shocked and shattered to know the demise of KV Anand Sir.. No words to describe what I feel.. May his soul Rest In Peace.. Prayers to his family

Gone too soon! — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) April 30, 2021

I was lucky enough to work with the legendary K.V. Anand sir & got a chance to see what a gem of a person he was. He gave me my most memorable movie in the Tamil film Industry. Sir, you are irreplaceable. My deepest condolences to the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 #GoneTooSoonpic.twitter.com/npprKuZqUy — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2021

A gentle kind honest man has passed away. A very sweet man full of life love and joy. K.v anand sir .. gone too soon sir. Too soon. My condolences to his family. Rest in peace k.v sir. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) April 30, 2021

Rest in peace my friend ! pic.twitter.com/NKf4dba40I — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) April 30, 2021

Rest in peace K. V. Anand sir! You played a way more important role in my career than you will ever realise. Indian cinema will miss you forever! 🙏 Heartbroken! 💔 pic.twitter.com/IbAOvflFfm — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) April 30, 2021

Just woke up to this sad news that Dir KV Anand garu is no more. Wonderful cameraman , brilliant director and very nice gentleman . Sir you will always be remember & missed . Condolences to the near , dear & family .

Rest in Peace Sir . #KVAnandpic.twitter.com/V6ombIxZcy — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2021

பத்திரிகைகளில் புகைப்படக் கலைஞராகத் தன் வாழ்க்கையைத் தொடங்கிய கே.வி.ஆனந்த் தளராத தன்முனைப்பினால் தன்னை ஒரு சிறந்த ஒளிப்பதிவாளராகவும், இயக்குனராகவும் நிலைநிறுத்திக் கொண்டவர். அவரது மறைவு சினிமாவிற்குப் பேரிழப்பு. அஞ்சலி. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 30, 2021

The popular filmmaker who had started his career as a photo journalist, turned to films in the early 90s. His first directorial venture was the critically acclaimed movie 'Kanaa Kandaen' released in 2005. Here's how artistes across the industry reacted to his passing.