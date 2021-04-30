Revisiting KV Anand's best works in Tamil cinema

Chennai :

Director and cinematographer KV Anand, who died of a cardiac arrest on Friday, was known for his unique way of representing movies. He brought out the best in frames while working with camera as a cinematographer and the best in the script and actors as a director.





Here are a few of his best works:





Thenmavin Kombath





As a cinematographer, KV Anand's talent was recognised in his very first movie, 'Thenmavin Kombath' . His outstanding cinematography was accredited with National Film Award for Best Cinematography for the film. The romantic comedy, written and directed by Priyadarshan, stars Mohanlal, Shobana and Nedumudu Venu in lead roles. The movie was also the biggest grossing of the year.









Kadhal Desam





'Kadhal Deasm' was the director's first Tamil film that he wielded the camera. 'The Kathir' directed with Vineeth, Abbas and Tabu in the lead roles received positive response and was a box office success. KV Anand received Screen Award for Best Cinematography for his work in the movie.









Mudhalvan





Anand joined hands with Director Shankar for the political thriller 'Mudhalvan'. He gathered applause for his experimental camera work in the movie.









Sivaji





'Sivaji' is also one among the other movies that KV Anand and Shankar worked together. It was also the last movie that he contributed his skills in cinematography. The Rajinikanth- starrer was the most expensive Tamil film. His work with the camera for the movie garnered Filmfare award for Best Cinematographer-South.





The former photo journalist has wielded the camera for 14 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and began his journey as a director with 'Kana Kandaen'.





Ayan





The cinematographer turned director worked his wonders in direction too with 'Ayan'. The Suriya starrer was declared the blockbuster hit movie of the year in Tamil cinema. It also has Tamannaah and Prabhu in lead roles. He received Filmfare award for best direction for the movie.









Ko





KV Anand collaborated with actor Jiva for the political action movie 'Ko'. With Harris Jayaraj's music, the movie was a huge hit and a turning point in Jiva's acting career. He also won Filmfare award for best direction for this movie.









