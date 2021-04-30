Akash preps up for his role in Vishnu’s film

New Delhi :

The latest is that Akash has been prepping up for his role in the film round the clock. A source in the know of things told DT Next, “Akash is looking to make a mark for himself from the first film like Atharvaa. He has been learning martial arts and has been attending dance classes before the shoot goes on floors in the second half of the year. Currently sets are being constructed for the movie that is being made on a grand scale like Master. There will be no compromises in terms of budget and the narrative. The team is ready to go all out. Once the cast and crew is finalised, an official announcement will be made.” It is worth noting that Akash Murali is the son-in-law of Xavier Britto who helms XB Film Creators.