International Dance Day: Get nostalgic with Tamil cinema's 10 iconic dance numbers

On 'International Dance Day', let's take a trip down the memory lane revisiting Tamil cinema's 10 unforgettable dance numbers.
Chennai:
To make this year's International Dance Day special, we have compiled some of the popular and sensational dance numbers in Tamil cinema. It's time for you to get nostalgic and groove to your favorite songs from the list.
1. Adiye Manam Nilluna Nikkadhadi
‘Adiye Manam Nilluna Nikkadhadi’ from legendary director Balu Mahendra’s ‘Neengal Kettavai’ (1984) is the first song that comes to the minds of Tamil audience when asked of their favorite dance number. Silk Smitha’s striking dance moves and the peppy music made this song ‘a sensational number’ even among today’s generation.
2. Ilamai Idho Idho
Kamal Haasan’s ‘Ilamai Idho Idho’ from ‘Sakalakala Vallavan’ (1982) is a perfect western dance song in the early 80s. Kamal’s stylish dance, Ilayaraaja’s irreplaceable music and SP Balasubrahmanyam’s evergreen voice together make this song a ‘timeless classic’.
3. Aasai Nooruvagai
‘Aasai Nooruvagai’ from Rajinikanth’s ‘Adutha Varisu’ (1983) has beats that no dance lover can resist. Rajinikanth’s stylish dance in Ilayaraaja’s composition makes it one of the evergreen disco songs in Tamil.
4. Mukkala Mukkabala
Many Prabhudeva songs may come and go. But, none equals the popularity of ‘Mukkala Mukkabala’ from ‘Kadhalan’ (1994). Every 90s kid would cherish their memories of dancing to this song. The song was recently rehashed by Prabhudeva himself for Street Dancer 3D.
5. Urvasi Urvasi
Urvasi Urvasi is a ‘trendsetter’ in the 90s. Prabhudeva, who is an ardent fan of Michael Jackson proved himself as India’s Michael Jackson through his dashing moves in this song. The simple way in which the song is shot in roads and buses of then Madras makes it a special one among Tamil audience.
6. Appadi Podu
‘Appadi Podu’ from Ghilli (2004) is the first song that comes to our mind while thinking of Vijay’s top dance songs. Vijay and Trisha, through their rocking dance made fans go crazy during the time it released. The song has been popular and favorite among many since then.
7. Variyaa
‘Variyaa’ from Pudhupettai (2006) is no ordinary dance song. It has a mix of dance, drama and some humor. It is a perfect gangster song loved by youngsters. Fans of Pudhupettai are now urging director Selvaraghavan for a sequel.
8. Ennasa Maithiliye
‘Ennasa Maithiliye’ from Manmadhan (2004) is Simbu’s best dance performance till date. Jyothika and Simbu’s rocking performance in the final few of the song is one of its highlights.
9. Aaluma Doluma
‘Aaluma Doluma’ from ‘Vedhalam’ (2015) is Ajith’s recent hit that was celebrated unanimously by both kids and adults. Ajith’s dance moves in the song became viral after the song’s video got released on YouTube.
10. Rowdy Baby
‘Rowdy Baby’ from ‘Maari 2’ is not just popular among Tamil audience. The song has created record in YouTube by crossing 1.1 billion views. It is the first South Indian song to achieve this. Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s enthusiastic dance moves in Prabhudeva’s choreography and Yuvan’s music made this song a global sensation.
Have we missed any of your favorite songs? Comment below.
