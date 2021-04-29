International Dance Day: Get nostalgic with Tamil cinema's 10 iconic dance numbers

Chennai :

To make this year's International Dance Day special, we have compiled some of the popular and sensational dance numbers in Tamil cinema. It's time for you to get nostalgic and groove to your favorite songs from the list.





1. Adiye Manam Nilluna Nikkadhadi





‘Adiye Manam Nilluna Nikkadhadi’ from legendary director Balu Mahendra’s ‘Neengal Kettavai’ (1984) is the first song that comes to the minds of Tamil audience when asked of their favorite dance number. Silk Smitha’s striking dance moves and the peppy music made this song ‘a sensational number’ even among today’s generation.











