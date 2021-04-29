Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Kunal Kemmu shares 'just another black and white' throwback

Published: Apr 29,202107:49 PM by IANS

Actor Kunal Kemmu chose to make a statement in black and white on social media, with a close-up shot he posted on Thursday.

Image source: Kunal Kemmu's Instagram
Mumbai:
An Instagram picture Kunal shared captures him looking into the lens intensely. The image, where the actor wears a vest, is a throwback.

"Just another Black and White. #BlackAndWhite #Selfie #Throwback," he wrote as the caption.

Last year, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller "Malang" and the OTT-release heist comedy "Lootcase", besides the web series "Abhay 2".
