Kunal Kemmu shares 'just another black and white' throwback

Mumbai :

An Instagram picture Kunal shared captures him looking into the lens intensely. The image, where the actor wears a vest, is a throwback.





"Just another Black and White. #BlackAndWhite #Selfie #Throwback," he wrote as the caption.





Last year, Kunal was seen in the musical thriller "Malang" and the OTT-release heist comedy "Lootcase", besides the web series "Abhay 2".