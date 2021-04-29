I had to prepare mentally for 30 minutes for a 30-second emotional video: Sakshi Agarwal

Chennai :

The Instagram reel — a part of an acting challenge trending on the social media — has garnered over 7 lakh views and more than 40,000 likes. Speaking about how she created the video, Sakshi said, “I am a method actor so when I decided to take part in this challenge, I began to prepare mentally. I took some 25-30 minutes to get into that mental space because it’s very difficult to switch six to seven emotions within 30 seconds.”





Among all the emotions that she enacted — sad, guilty, angry, manipulative, accused, breakdown and being finally free — the actress said that she found acting sad to be the most difficult. “The tears you see in the video are real and if you ask me to start crying right now, it won’t happen. This is why I had to take that time to get into that zone so that crying came naturally to me,” Sakshi said.





In fact, after watching the video, the actress claims that she received messages from friends and fans asking her if she was okay. And not just fans, Sakshi also said that a few seniors from the industry reached out to her after watching the video with good feedback and even pointers on how she could emote better.





“I have had people from the industry reach out to me and point out how I could have done things a little differently. For example, certain emotions became too loud for a close-up. They would have been okay for a wide-angle shot, but because the camera was close to my face, those emotions would have worked better had I been subtle,” Sakshi said.





The actress — who has received a bunch of offers in the days following the post — when asked if the offers poured in because of the video, laughed and said, “I don’t know for sure, but I would like to hope so.”





The actress currently has eight films in the pipeline, including “Çinderella’, ‘Puravi’ and Prabhudeva’s film ‘Bagheera’.