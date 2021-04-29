Kottravai is set in modern times, but second half goes back to the 13th century, reveals CV Kumar

Director-producer CV Kumar walks out of the dubbing studio as he talks to us. “We have wrapped Kottravai’s dubbing,” he says enthusiastically.
Chennai: When asked what’s next for Kottravai’s team, he shares, “We will begin the CG work of the film from Monday. It will take at least two months for us to finish the CG portions and complete the post-production work. Kottravai will be presented to the audience by the end of June if things go well and COVID cases come under control,” he added. CV Kumar also said that Ghibran has finished composing a couple of songs for the film. “The songs will have formal Tamil words to it. The first part of Kottravai takes place in the modern era. There will be glimpses of the second century in a few places. It is the second part that will completely have a 13th-century narrative to it. The first part will have the backdrop of Karaikudi and Chennai among several other places in Tamil Nadu.” Jointly produced by Thirukumaran Entertainments and Dr. K Prabhu’s Mayil Films, Kottravai will have Rajesh Kanagasabai, Vela Ramamoorthy, Anupama Kumar, Gaurav Narayanan, and Pawan playing key roles. The film will have its music by Ghibran, cinematography by Prakash Rudra, and editing by Ignatious Aswin.
Conversations