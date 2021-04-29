Vishal 32 with Karthik Thangavel to go on floors later this year

Last year, we had reported that Karthik Thangavel will be directing Vishal in his second directorial after Adangamaru with Jayam Ravi.
Chennai: The latest update is that while there were speculations of the film being dropped, Vishal 32 will be directed by Karthik. The film will have Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead. Vishal 32 will be produced by Kathiresan of Five Star Films. “The film will go on floors later this year after Vishal completes his 31st film directed by Thu Pa Saravanan. Karthik Thangavel is currently penning a fresh script. The script he previously discussed with Vishal was a double-hero subject. Vishal immediately didn’t want to do a similar script after Enemy. Hence, Karthik is coming up with another unique concept for the film,” a source in the know told DT Next. On the work front, Vishal has Enemy with Anand Shankar and an untitled project with Thu Pa Saravanan. “There is only a song left to be shot in Enemy. Vishal 31 produced by VFF will go on floors in Chennai after the election results,” the source added.
