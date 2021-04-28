Deepshikha Nagpal: My colleagues called me their financial consultant

Mumbai :

"I got into acting after my 12th boards and along with my studies I started performing. I was a commerce student and had done cost accounting. During the show Kitty Party, I made my friends Poonam Dhillon, Achint Kaur and Preeti Mamgain open their financial accounts," Deepshikha recalled.





She added: "They called me their financial consultant and used to tell me that I could open my own firm. I wish I could do that alongside acting but I didn't have time. I am smart and have invested my money efficiently in banks, properties."





"Even if you aren't working save money, don't spend unnecessarily. I have this habit since I was young and during difficult times my savings helped me. I always say God is being kind and I am managing things well," said Deepshikha, who is currently seen in Dangal TV's "Ranju Ki Betiyaan".