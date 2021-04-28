Priyamani plays chef in 'His Storyy' who can't boil an egg

Mumbai :

"I played the role of a chef, but I still don't know how even to boil an egg. Even the youngsters on the set would've made a better chef than me. I was such a klutz in the kitchen." she laughs.





She adds that seeing her struggle in the kitchen amused everyone else on the sets.





"The rest of the cast and crew cracked a lot of jokes on me, and we did have a good time despite the rushed schedule because of the new norms. Not knowing to cook made the whole experience better for me," she says.





Priyamani adds that people have been loving her performance on the show.





"I love the audience's response to the show so far. I cannot wait to do more shows like this one and maybe even come back for another season," she says.





The series, which streams on Alt Balaji, also features Satyadeep Misra, Mrinal Dutt, Nitin Bhatia, Parinitaa Seth, Rajiv Kumar, Charu Shankar and Mikhail Gandhi.