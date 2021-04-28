Allu Arjun tests positive for Covid-19

Hyderabad :

"Hello everyone! I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols," Arjun wrote.





He urged those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested.





"Stay home, stay safe and get vaccinated when you get the chance,"he added.





The actor shared that he is doing fine and that his fans need not to worry.



Actor Allu Arjun tests positive for #COVID19; "I have isolated myself.

I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested.

I request all my well wishers & fans not to worry as I am doing fine," tweeted the actor. @alluarjun#Corona2ndWave#CovidIndia#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/KwXCR5c6uN — DT Next (@dt_next) April 28, 2021

"I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine," he concluded.



