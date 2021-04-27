Kirron Kher allocates money from MPLADS for ventilators in Chandigarh

Mumbai :

Veteran actress and BJP MP Kirron Kher on Tuesday evening shared the news that she has allocated a sum of Rs 1 crore from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for purchase of ventilators for Covid-19 patients by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh.





"With hope and prayers in my heart, I am donating Rs. 1 crore from MPLADS to the PGI Chandigarh towards the immediate purchase of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. I stand solidly with #MyCity #MyChandigarh #MyPeople @MoHFW_INDIA @BJP4India," Kher tweeted.





Commenting on her tweet, a section of netizens objected to the use of the word "donate" by the actress-politician because Kher was not giving the money from her pocket.





"Mrs Kher doesn't know the difference between ‘allocation' vs ‘donation'. @KirronKherBJP donation is when you offer money from your personal resources. MPLAD is taxpayers money & you don't own it. #Resign_PM_Modi," commented a user.





"MPLADS is not your private kitty 4m which ur donating. It's the public money which ur releasing for public welfare. Wishing u early recovery," shared another user.





Kirron Kher is currently battling multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells, and is undergoing treatment. Earlier this month, the 68-year-old actress' husband, actor Anupam Kher, shared her health update on social media.



