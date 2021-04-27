Aditya Narayan recovers from Covid, joins 'Indian Idol 12' shoot

Mumbai :

"While I was in quarantine, it was challenging. I really love my work and I was not able to join the shoot since I had to follow covid protocols and be in isolation. I think it is very important to be extremely careful and follow all the guidelines at this stage," he says.





He adds: "While in quarantine, I was missing all the contestants, the judges, the musicians and the entire team of Indian Idol. I cherish the beautiful memories and super fun moments on set that I have experienced over the past few months. It finally feels good that I am all set to return to the stage, full of new vigour, zeal and, of course, antibodies!"





The current episode is being judged by lyricist Manoj Muntashir and composer Anu Malik as judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani did not travel to Daman.





"Indian Idol" season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.