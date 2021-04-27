Madhuri Dixit gets her second jab of Covid vax

Mumbai :

"Got my second jab today. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as it's available to you. #StayHomeStaySafe," Madhuri wrote as caption with a picture on Instagram she posted on Monday night, where she is seen sitting on a chair and getting the second dose.





Earlier this month, the actress reacted to the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has badly affected India in its ongoing second wave.





On the professional front, she is set to make her digital debut in the series "Finding Anamika". In the show, Madhuri plays a superstar who goes missing. The show has been directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar.



