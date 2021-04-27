Kangana replies to netizens trending hashtag 'Resign_PM_Modi'

Mumbai :

"Modi ji does not know how to lead, Kangana does not know how to act, Sachin does not know how to bat, Lata ji does not know how to sing, magar these chindi trolls know everything, please #Resign_PM_Modi ji and make one of these Vishnu avatar trolls next Prime Minister of India," Kangana tweeted.





The hashtag #Resign_PM_Modi has been trending on Twitter since morning with a section of netizens blaming the Prime Minister for the second wave of the pandemic in India.





Commenting on the actress' tweet, netizens expressed their mind. Some users feel PM Modi should not have permitted mass gatherings like Kumbh Mela and election rallies at a time when the second wave of Covid-19 was on.





"Don't get hyper for everything u also should realise this time he has made some mistakes like kumbh and elections rallies. It's time for him to act as a countries PM and take the onus on him and assure everyone he will make it right," commented a user.





There were many others who supported PM Modi and Kangana, too. "Why you people always blaming Modiji for every reason. We are responsible for this situation, we have not maintained social distancing, not wore mask etc. state govt has all rights to take decisions, why they have not taken," wrote a user.



