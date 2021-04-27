Eddie Murphy on grounding himself after successive hits in 1980s

Los Angeles :

"I had it all the way together for years and years and then what happened with movies is that they started offering you so much money to do stuff that I wound up doing everything. So, I ended up doing a bunch of movies like that and then I got to where I stopped having fun and making movies and so I had to take time off," said Murphy, on "The Drew Barrymore Show".





He said in 2011 he stopped working for a couple of years.





"In 2011, I stopped working for, like, eight years. I just stopped making movies and that's when I had some really quiet time and got re-centered. I started thinking that if I wanted to do something it's because I really want to be doing it. I got it all back together," he shared on the show hosted by Hollywood star Drew Barrymore and airing on Zee Cafe in India.