Suriya 40 team postpones massive fight sequence due to COVID scare

The shoot of Suriya 40 helmed by Pandiraj and produced by Sun Pictures has been progressing on a rapid pace. The team with a minimal crew is following strict protocols.
Chennai: According to the schedule, the team should have been filming a massive fight sequence with 100 artistes on the sets along with Suriya. When we contacted a source close to the film, he told DT Next, “That scene has been postponed as it is impossible to shoot with 100 people on the sets. Even if one of them tests positive things would go for a toss. The makers have decided to shoot for it after the cases gradually decrease. For now, they are filming other important scenes with minimal crew. The team was earlier shooting in the locales of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi before shifting to Chennai recently.” Suriya 40 has Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sathyaraj in prominent roles. The film has music by National award-winning music composer D Imman. Vinay Rai has been roped in to play the role of an antagonist.
Conversations