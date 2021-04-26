Shweta Tripathi: Would love to do happier roles in future

Mumbai :

"I absolutely love drama -- that has to be established first. But once in a while, keeping the drama intact, I would also love to do happier roles in the future," Shweta said.





The actress added: "I realised this while shooting for 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", during a scene in a college where I just had to be happy and in love."





"The fun bit is that in my 'reel life' presently I am exactly the way I am in my 'real life' -- simple and happy, just the way I've always wanted to be," Shweta said.





About her co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin, she says: "Tahir is super dedicated. (he is) Hard working and one of the best co-actors I have worked with."



