'Another Round' wins best international feature film at Oscars

The comedy-drama is directed by Thomas Vinterberg and revolves around four friends who are high school teachers.





In a bid to see how alcohol affects their social and professional lives, they start consuming alcohol on a daily basis.





The movie, written by Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, stars Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe and is a co-production between Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.