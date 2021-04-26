Mon, Apr 26, 2021

'Another Round' wins best international feature film at Oscars

Published: Apr 26,202107:13 AM by PTI

Danish film Another Round , starring Mads Mikkelsen, won best international feature film at the 93rd Academy Awards here.

Los Angeles:
The comedy-drama is directed by Thomas Vinterberg and revolves around four friends who are high school teachers. 

In a bid to see how alcohol affects their social and professional lives, they start consuming alcohol on a daily basis. 

The movie, written by Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm, stars Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang and Lars Ranthe and is a co-production between Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden.

