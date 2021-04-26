Learning to cook has taught me patience: Sasikumar

Chennai :

With his signature smile, he tells us, “Apart from spending time shooting for my films, I also learnt cooking this lockdown. On Sunday, I made mutton curry,” He shares with us the picture of a well-cooked mutton and says, “I learnt quite a few things this lockdown. I read a lot of books as well. However, learning to cook has taught me patience. It has been beneficial for me.” Now you know who has the perfect recipe for mutton curry.





On the work front Sasikumar has completed shooting for Pagaivanukku Arulvai. “We are looking for a suitable release date for MGR Magan. Once the situation is ideal for people to walk in and watch the film in theatres, we would announce our new release date,” he concluded.