Manish Goplani features in music video 'Jatt Yamla'

Mumbai :

It is a romantic dance track that was recently shot in Punjab by director Amit Kumar. Talking about the project, Manish says that it's important today to be part of different platforms.





"Well, nowadays as we all know, a lot of platforms are coming up. So it's a good opportunity for all of us to be a part of, whether it's a series or a song. Getting to showcase your craft in any medium gives you joy, be it a serial, a film or a music video. Jatt Yamla is your go-to dance song that will get your foot tapping to its beat," he told IANS.





Meanwhile, TV shoots have been stalled in Mumbai due to the Covid outbreak and Manish says that this is bound to take a toll on the industry.





"It's not just about the television, all the mediums are suffering due to this Covid situation. But, in television, we need a huge number of people on set as it takes a large team, which is not safe nowadays. And, in television, we shoot on a daily basis. You can't take all the precautions and get 20-minutes footage in such a critical condition," he says.





He adds: "So it's getting hard for the producers as they have to ensure the safety of every member on the set. It's better to fight with this deadly virus by staying at home and make the situation better."





Jatt Yamla has been sung by Alia Khan and produced by PhotoFit Music Company.