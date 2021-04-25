Armaan Malik: Utmost respect for Sikh community for organising Covid langars

Mumbai :

"Utmost respect for the Sikh community for organising the covid langars (food and oxygen) across the nation. In times of need they always come forward and help everyone around them," Armaan tweeted on Sunday.





With the lack of availability of beds in hospitals coupled with a shortage of oxygen during a raging second wave of the pandemic in India, an Oxygen Langar service has been started by a gurdwara in the National Capital Region for patients who need oxygen.





Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha at Indirapuram in the Ghaziabad district has started the service of Oxygen Langar for Covid patients. The Gurdwara facility provides oxygen cylinders inside the cars of persons infected with Covid-19.