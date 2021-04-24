'Shah Rukh Khan' to release his film a week before Salman's Radhe

Mumbai :

Prashant has been working as Shah Rukh's body double for the past 15 years. He has worked with the superstar in films such as "Om Shanti Om", "Don", "Chennai Express", "Dear Zindagi" "Raees", and "Fan" amongst others.





"Premaatur" also features Heta Shah, Kalyani Kumari, Sriraj Singh, Amit Sinha, Veer Singh, and Bindhya Kumari, and the film is directed by Sumit Sagar.





Besides acting, Prashant has written the story, screenplay and dialogues, and also produced the film, which is co-produced by Shantanu Ghosh, Satya and Praveen Walde.





"Premaatur" is pitched as a thriller, horror and romantic drama, and Prashant has dedicated the film to SRK.