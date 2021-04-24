'Captain America 4' in the works

Los Angeles :

Chris Evans played Captain America through his Steve Rogers' character in all the three films but at the end of the ''Avengers: Endgame'', he retired and handed his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, whose story is mapped in the series along with Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier.





The fourth ''Captain America'' is likely to continue to Wilson's story though there is no official update on the casting.





No director is attached, and Evans’ involvement/return remains unconfirmed. Marvel was tight-lipped as usual, THR said.





''Falcon and the Winter Soldier'' has earned strong critical and fan reaction.