Nick Carter shares health update on newborn baby

According to Page Six, the 41-year-old singer tweeted on late Thursday, "Ok. So everything is looking better but we're not out of the woods yet. We have to stay in the hospital one more night. But Daddy and Mommy are watching baby like a Hawk. Thank you again for all your love and support. We see you [prayer emoji]."





The 'Backstreet Boys' member announced this week that Kitt had given birth but there had been "minor complications." Carter revealed after sharing the birth news, "But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."





Carter and Kitt, who have yet to specify what happened during her labour, haven't revealed the sex of baby No. 3. Per Page Six, their newborn joins 5-year-old brother Odin Reign, 5, and 1-year-old sister Saoirse Reign.





The 41-year-old singer Nick and Lauren announced that they were expecting their third child in January after suffering "multiple miscarriages" over the years. Page Six reported that the couple shared that they believed they had never been able to conceive naturally, and Lauren didn't even figure out she was pregnant until she was five-and-a-half months along.





"I thought I had a tumour because there was just no way that I could be pregnant, from just my medical history and the things that I did to ensure that I just had my two children," Lauren told People magazine while announcing her pregnancy. "Even Nick, like a couple of weeks prior to that, was talking about possibly getting a surrogate, possibly having a third child. It was just something we were talking about." The couple married in April 2014.