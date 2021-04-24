Sibi clears the air on fake casting racket

Chennai :

In his Twitter post, he wrote, “Dear friends. It has come to my notice that this picture has been doing the rounds on social media last few days. I wish to clarify that this is a fake casting call and I’m totally unaware and in no way connected to this scam. Pls do not fall Prey to this (sic),” he tweeted.





When we contacted him, he told DT Next, “I wasn’t aware until my friends sent me this post. I found this misleading and alerted people on social media. This isn’t the first time that an actor’s name is being dragged for a casting call scam. My colleagues’ names were dragged as well. The number couldn’t be traced too and I don’t know anyone by that name.”





On the work front, the actor will be next seen in upcoming Tamil mythological mystery thriller Maayon. The film will mark directorial debut of N Kishore and also stars Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead. Apart from this he also has filmmaker Vinod’s Ranga in his kitty. The film stars Nikhila Vimal and Sathish in crucial roles.