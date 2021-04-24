Dhanush, Mari Selvaraj to reunite after Karnan

Chennai :

On Friday Dhanush took to Twitter to announce that he will be teaming up with Mari Selvaraj yet again for another project that will go on floors next year. “Elated to announce that after the blockbuster success of Karnan, Mari Selvaraj and myself are joining hands once again. Pre-production going on. Shoot will commence next year,” (sic) Dhanush tweeted.





According to trade pundits, Karnan has fetched a revenue of over Rs 50 crore. The film will have its OTT release in the next couple of weeks. also starred the likes of Lal, Rajisha Vijayan and Natty.





The film follows the life of a villager, who fights for the people of his village that has been marginalised for decades by the government and people of higher castes.