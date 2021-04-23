Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia back on 'Choti Sarrdaarni'

Mumbai :

"Choti Sarrdaarni will always be an integral part of my life as I started my journey as an actor with it. Because of some unavoidable circumstances I had to take a break from work and I am extremely happy to be back and reuniting with my onscreen family," she says.





The actress adds that the show is set to have a few shocking twists and turns that will keep the audience engaged.





"I am thankful to the viewers and fans for their unceasing support and I can assure that there are going to be very interesting twists and turns in the show that they are going to enjoy. I want to thank everyone and urge them to stay safe," she says.





"Choti Sarrdaarni" airs on Colors.



