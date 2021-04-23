Jaideep Ahlawat: Actors face self-doubt once a day

Mumbai :

"That is the beauty of it because you come out of it every day, too. In any art field, it's always there. Be it with an actor or anyone. They come in self-doubt once in a day."





Jaideep's latest outing is the digitally-released anthology "Ajeeb Daastaans". He stars in the short feature "Majnu" along with Fatima Sana Shaikh. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan.





In the story, he plays Babloo, a heartland strongman in a loveless marriage with the daughter of a political bigwig and who, it eventually emerges, is gay.





Others starring in the anthology include names such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen, Abhishek Bannerjee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manav Kaul and Shefali Shah among many others.



