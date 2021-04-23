Zach Braff opens up about 'Scrubs' movie

Mumbai :

"I started this podcast with Donald and it has really taken off. We have had so much fun and we are always asked about a 'Scrubs' reboot by our fans. While there is no such thing planned yet, there are talks of doing a movie together," Braff said on "The Drew Barrymore Show".





"Scrubs" is a medical comedy drama television series, and follows the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, a teaching hospital. The show also stars Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, Neil Flynn, Ken Jenkins, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes.





Barrymore asked: "Chemistry is King and I truly believe that. You guys have it which is clearly seen in your real-life friendship. Do you think that is a hook for people and is it what makes it so fun for you guys?"





"We get along so well, and we just crack each other up. People listening in on our podcasts really love us," Braff replied on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.



