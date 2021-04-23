Vishnu-Jwala tie the knot in Hyderabad

Chennai :

A few days ago, the couple announced that they will be tying the knot on April 22 in Hyderabad. The wedding took place on Wednesday morning with family and close friends in attendance. “Only 20 people attended the ceremony. The wedding took place under strict COVID protocols in a gated community. No one from the industry could attend the wedding,” a source in the know told DT Next. The couple was dating each other for the last few years and got engaged during the lockdown.