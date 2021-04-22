Thu, Apr 22, 2021

Sudheer Babu: My mask is my superhero costume

Published: Apr 22,202102:04 PM by IANS

Telugu actor Sudheer Babu has posted an Instagram picture in his superhero costume . In the image Sudheer wears a grey T-shirt and black cargo pants. The superhero reference is to the all-important mask on his face.

Hyderabad:
"My mask is my superhero costume," wrote the actor, on the image.

As caption, he wrote: "Picture says it all #Maskup #GetVaccinated."

The actor's upcoming film is "Sri Devi Soda Centre", directed by Karuna Kumar. The film also stars actress Anandhi.

Last year, Sudhir Babu was seen in the Nani-starrer, "V", which was released globally on OTT. Sudhir had an action avatar as a rugged cop in the film, which received mixed response.

