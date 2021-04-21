Vetri’s mystery thriller to go on floors in July

Chennai :

The movie will be directed by debutant filmmaker Shyam Manoharan. The shooting of the film is set to go on floors in July. Shyam said that Vetri was his obvious choice to play the hero.





“He has been experimenting with unique content and has emerged successfully from it. He was impressed with the narration and agreed to do the project. We will be finalising the rest of the cast and crew in the coming weeks.” The untitled film is produced by Alexander of Picture Box Company.