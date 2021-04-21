Ponniyin Selvan shoot postponed to June

Chennai :

The crew took a break in March and had planned to resume the shoot in April. However, the makers had postponed their plans and had decided to start the next schedule in May.





A source in the know of things told DT Next, “The next schedule has been postponed to June due to rise in the number of cases. Also instead of North Indian palaces of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Madhya Pradesh, the makers are considering shooting in the sets in Hyderabad. Another minor schedule of the film will be shot in Chennai.”





The makers are also expected to release the first look before completing the shoot of the film in July-August. Ponniyin Selvan has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi and Karthi in the lead roles.





Other actors including Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashwin Kakumanu will also be seen playing crucial roles. Veteran actors including Jayaram, Lal, Mohan Raman, Riyaz Khan, Parthiban and Sarathkumar will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The first part of Ponniyin Selvan is expected to release in the first quarter of 2022.