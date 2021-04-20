Kareena to mom Babita: Lolo and I will trouble you forever

Mumbai :

Along with her mote, Kareena posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. The first photo has Kareena and Karisma posing with their mother while the second one is a monochrome picture of Babita from her younger days.





"Happy Birthday to our strength, our world... my mother. Lolo and I will of course trouble you forever...that's what mothers are for...@therealkarismakapoor," Kareena wrote as the caption.





Babita married to veteran actor Randhir Kapoor in 1971. She made her Bollywood debut in 1966 with "Dus Lakh" and was seen in films such as "Raaz" starring Rajesh Khanna, "Farz", "Haseena Maan Jayegi", "Kismat", "Ek Shriman Ek Shrimati", "Kal Aaj Aur Kal".