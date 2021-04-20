'Downton Abbey 2' begins production, Dominic West joins star cast

Los Angeles :

The production on the period drama is underway with a release date set for Christmas 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.





Creator Julian Fellowes and all the original principal cast,including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Laura Carmichael and Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith, would be back, Focus Features and Carnival Films said.





Actor Dominic West, Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock and Nathalie Baye are the other cast members.Carnival''s Gareth Neame''s and Liz Trubridge return to produce alongside Fellowes. "My Week With Marilyn" fame Simon Curtis will direct the film.





"After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be re-united with the much beloved characters of Downton Abbey," said Neame.





Then 2019 film took forward the saga of the Crawley family after the hugely popular series ended its run in 2016.





"There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans," said Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski.