Naomi Campbell: Air conditioning gives me wrinkles

Los Angeles :

"I just love this room, it's just chilled. We have air conditioning. I don't personally sleep in air conditioning. I don't like it, it gives wrinkles, I believe," Campbell said during a tour of her luxury villa in Malindi, Kenya, reports femalefirst.co.uk.





She is a big fan of hydrotherapy treatments. "So, this is hydrotherapy. You're getting like the bath for like 30 minutes. And then after they wrap you, they cover you with mud and they sink you in this one and you sink down, down, down, down, but your skin, good detox," she said.





Campbell added that it's about detoxing, peeling out all the toxins.





"That's what you want to do when you go away and chill. I recommend all my friends when they come here and all my guests to do this on the first day, so that they have the best sleep ever the first one," she shared.



