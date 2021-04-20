Direction, costumes, music: Ester plays all roles for her film

Chennai :

“It is a paranormal romance that takes place inside a house. Apart from composing the music and writing the lyrics, I have also designed the costumes and was the associate director as well. This idea hit me during the lockdown. I wanted to channel my potential in the right way and The Vacant House was the right movie for me to do so,” she tells DT Next.





The actress says that the genre was quite challenging. “Paranormal romance isn’t your run-of-the-mill genre where you can incorporate things randomly. Be it the music or the lyrics, it should go hand in hand with the narrative and we as a team worked on it. Being my home production, I had the creative liberty to do justice to it. We are also planning to take the film to the Tamil and Telugu audience close to the release. The process is on,” she adds.





Any movie industry across India would raise an eyebrow when there is a female technician, especially a composer or a lyricist onboard a film. “I was raised in a household where there is no gender disparity. My parents let me pursue things I wanted to. I completed my eighth grade in music at the Trinity College of London and have performed in music shows. Also, the producer of this film, my mom Janet Noronha was convinced about my work,” she concluded with a smile.



