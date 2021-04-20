Jagapathi Babu puts his commitments on hold

Actor Jagapathi Babu who has as many as 10 films on hand in Telugu and Tamil including Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe has refused to show up on the sets of his films.
Chennai: Tinseltown sources tell us that the actor has told his directors that he wouldn’t come to shoot until the corona crisis is completely over. The makers of his Tamil-Telugu bilingual Maha Samudhram that has Sharwanand, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari in lead roles had approached the actor for his dates. The team which is currently shooting in Vizag had approached the actor who refused to be a part of the schedule. Jagapathi Babu also has a large chunk of Annaatthe left to be shot in Hyderabad.
