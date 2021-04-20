Rashmika Mandanna: No film industry is different, everyone is a storyteller

Hyderabad :

"I believe every team, director, crew member work differently. So, if the same cast is working with different team, they become different. So, none of them are the same (individually) but no industry is different. Everyone is just a storyteller," she tells IANS.





Radhika has been leading in the film industry as an actress since her 2016 debut with "Kirik Party". However, the Hindi debut happened only recently, in Badshah's music video "Top Tucker".





"I think it's just the time because before Covid hit, I had no time because I was doing so many South films and I didn't feel at that time that I should do Bollywood (films). Once Covid hit and other projects slowed down, I felt it was the right time to do it and that's when 'Mission Majnu' and 'Goodbye' came. There is no particular reason why I didn't do it because back then I had a couple of Hindi film offers but I feel now is the right time," she says.



