Stressful to be first Korean actress nominated for an Oscar: 'Minari' star Youn Yuh-Jung

Los Angeles :

The veteran star, one of the biggest names in the South Korean cinema, is up for Best Supporting Actress for her powerful role as grandmother Soonja in Lee Isaac Chung's Best Picture nominee ''Minari'', a story that revolves around South Korean immigrants searching for their own American dream in rural Arkansas.





When Deadline asked what it’s like to be the first Korean actress nominated for an Oscar, the 73-year-old actor said, ''Very stressful''.





''I was just very happy being nominated. I never even dreamed about being nominated for an Oscar. People will be very happy for me if I get the win, but it's very stressful.'' Youn won the Best Supporting Actress trophy at both the BAFTA awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards, which strengthens her chances at the Oscars later this month.





The actor is competing against Maria Bakalova for ''Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'', Glenn Close for ''Hillbilly Elegy'', Olivia Colman for ''The Father'', and Amanda Seyfried for ''Mank''.